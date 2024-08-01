BVHS Names New Chief Medical Officer

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is pleased to announce that Bihu Sandhir, MD, will become the organization’s Chief Medical Officer in October, after a national search led by an interview panel of BVHS physicians and advanced practice providers.

Dr. Sandhir spent nearly 25 years in Ohio, spanning Medical Director roles with Kettering Physician Network in Dayton and Premier Health.

Most recently, she served as Chief Quality Officer for AltaMed Health Services, the nation’s largest network of Federally Qualified Health Centers, in Los Angeles (California). She earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at MS Ramaiah Medical College (Bangalore, India) and completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. She is board-certified in internal medicine and a Certified Physician Executive (CPE). “Dr. Sandhir brings a proven focus on quality, population health management, and medical group development, with an empathetic leadership style,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer. “She has long had a passion for health equity, and her career has focused on ensuring healthcare organizations and insurance plans maintain patient care as the top priority.”

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Sandhir back to Ohio, where she will play an integral role in supporting our clinical goals,” said Christian Steiner, MD, president of the BVHS Medical Staff. “As the unanimous choice among all groups who were part of the interview process, Dr. Sandhir will build upon a strong culture that supports our patients and caregivers.”

“As I began learning about the opportunity to join BVHS, the caliber and dedication of the medical staff was immediately apparent,” Dr. Sandhir said. “I look forward to working collaboratively to continue the organization’s success in offering access to quality healthcare.”

Dr. Sandhir is a member of the American Association of Physician Leadership and the American College of Physicians. As a practicing physician, her work caring for complex diabetes patients has led to her inclusion on the American Health Council’s “Best in Medicine” listing and Dayton Magazine’s “7 Physicians Making a Difference.” She continues to speak nationally in multiple forums to promote quality and health equity.

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and services offered, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.