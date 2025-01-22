BVHS ‘Proudly Born In Findlay’ Apparel

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

At Blanchard Valley Health System, every baby is welcomed with compassionate care and a special tradition – a soothing lullaby to celebrate their arrival. For generations, we have been honored to be a part of this incredible journey, helping families grow and thrive.

We are proud to hear people say, “I was born in Findlay,” as it reflects our commitment to the health and happiness of our community. Our mission is “Caring for a lifetime.”

Through this unique pop-up shop, you can support that mission. Proceeds from your purchases will go directly to the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation’s Women & Children’s Fund, helping us continue to provide exceptional care for mothers and children in our community. Shop and make a difference. Your support positively impacts the families we serve.

Thank you for participating in this initiative and for helping us continue to welcome new lives with love and care.