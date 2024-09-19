Candidate Withdraws From Hancock County Commissioner Race

Joshua Shaferly has withdrawn from the race for Hancock County Commissioner.

The Democrat would have faced Republican Jeffrey Hunker in the fall election.

The Hancock County Board of Elections says Shaferly’s name will still appear on the ballot as he notified the BOE after the deadline to remove his name from the ballot.

The BOE say there will be a notice on each voting machine letting voters know that he has withdrawn and any votes cast for him will not be counted. The notice will also be included in each absentee ballot the BOE sends out.

WFIN and The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce had three candidate forums scheduled but with Shaferly’s withdrawal two forums will now be held on WFIN.

The first forum will be held on Monday, September 23 and include the candidates for Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge; Phil Riegle and Alex Treece. The winner will replace retiring Judge Reginald Routson.

The second forum will be held on Monday, September 30 and include the candidates for the Ohio House of Representatives 83rd District; Republican Ty Mathews and Democrat Sheila Coressel.

The forums will be held at 50 North from 5 to 6 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7 and absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begins the following day.

Click here for more election information from the Hancock County Board of Elections and click here for the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.