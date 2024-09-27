Car Crashes Into House Causing Fire

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, at approximately 12:22 hrs., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle that crashed into a residence in the 6000 block of N. Co. Rd. 33, Pleasant Township, Tiffin, Seneca County, Ohio. Deputies and multiple surrounding Fire/EMS rescue personnel responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle and residence were engulfed in flames.

The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling eastbound on North County Road 33 at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve, and the vehicle went off the roadway, striking the residence at that location. The resident was home and inside the residence at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

Anterius D. Thomas, 23 YOA, Tiffin, Ohio, was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated, Failure to control, and Driving Under Suspension. Thomas was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital by EMS rescue personnel, while the passenger, Reece Frisch, 22 YOA, Tiffin, Ohio, was transported by life flight to Toledo ProMedica Hospital.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are investigating the traffic crash.

“While Fire Rescue personnel were attempting to suppress the fire, ammunition from inside the residence started to ignite from the fire. I am grateful to report that NO Fire/EMS rescue personnel, Deputies, or bystanders were injured during the incident.” Sheriff Stevens said.