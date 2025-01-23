Chamber Hosting Hancock County Safety Council Session

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce)

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will host Hancock County Safety Council, featuring a presentation titled “Team-Based Solutions for Language Barriers to Improve Safety” on Thursday, February 6, from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Findlay. The event costs $25 to attend. The event will feature Nathan Frasure of Ohio Logistics.

In this session, attendees will learn that safety often relies on teamwork due to the shared responsibilities of all individuals in the workplace and clear communication between associates, which language differences can hinder if you do not break down those barriers.

Registration can be done online at www.HancockCountySafetyCouncil.com.