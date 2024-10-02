Chuck Younger Passes Away

A man who meant a lot to his hometown of Findlay has died.

Chuck Younger passed away on September 28 at the age of 92.

Chuck was very active in Findlay which you can read about in his obituary on coldrencrates.com.

Chuck was the past President of the Findlay Area Arts Council, board member for the Findlay-Hancock County Area Chamber of Commerce, trustee for the United Way of Hancock County, counsellor for the Service Corps of Retired Executives of the Small Business Association, president of the public advisory board for WBGU-TV, board member of Family Service of Hancock County, board member for the Council on Domestic Violence, Dana Chair executive-in-residence for the University of Findlay, Vice President for the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Advisory Committee, and a board member for the Benton Ridge Telephone Company. Chuck was also the “Golden Voice of the Trojans” – announcing boys’ and girls’ soccer games for Findlay High School for almost 30 years. He and Mariann contributed to dozens of charitable organizations in their community.

According to his obituary on coldrencrates.com a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will take place in the First Presbyterian Columbarum, next to his wife.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Foundation, Younger Funds.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.