City Of Findlay Law Director Retires

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay officially announces the retirement of Donald J. Rasmussen, J.D., the City Law Director, effective January 12, 2025. Rasmussen, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, has had a distinguished career in law and public service, contributing significantly to the legal framework of the City of Findlay for over four decades.

Rasmussen earned both his undergraduate and Juris Doctor degrees from Ohio Northern University. His career began in 1984 when he served as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney and Assistant Law Director for the City of Findlay under Law Director David A. Hackenberg. During this time, he was also a partner in the law firm Hackenberg, Beutler, Rasmussen & Feighner LLC. His legal expertise and dedication to his community led to his election as the City Law Director in 2012, a role he has held since.

In addition to his work for the City of Findlay, Rasmussen has served as the Village Solicitor for several surrounding communities including Arlington, Mount Blanchard, Mount Cory, and Vanlue, Ohio. He has been an active member of the American Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association, and the Findlay-Hancock County Bar Association, demonstrating his deep commitment to the legal profession.

“Don has been a dedicated public servant to our community,” said Mayor Christina Muryn. “His legal acumen, leadership, and commitment to our City have made a lasting impact. We are grateful for his many years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“I want to sincerely thank the dedicated City employees, the community, and my family for their support and trust throughout my tenure,” says Law Director Rasmussen. “It has been an honor to serve and work alongside all of you.”

The Law Director acts as the primary legal advisor to the City government. They represent elected officials, administrative officials, and City employees in matters related to City business. The Law Director drafts and reviews legislation, governmental policies and procedures, and a variety of other City documents. Additionally, they oversee approximately four City Prosecutors/Assistant Law Directors who report directly to them.

The Mayor will appoint an interim Law Director to fill the position upon vacancy of the office for the remainder of the unexpired term until the Hancock County Republican Central Committee (Central Committee) members who reside in the City meet and make their formal appointment to the position. The Central Committee members who reside in the City of Findlay must meet for their appointment purpose no earlier than five (5) days nor more than forty-five (45) days after the vacancy. The Central Committee appointment lasts through the results of the next general election where the winner of that election will finish the term. These regulations are set forth in Ohio Revised Code 733.31(D)(1), (2) and (G).