City Of Findlay Releases Crime Statistics

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay Police Department is committed to transparency and community safety. Today, we are releasing the latest crime statistics for the city, providing an overview of trends and our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety. Crime statistics are tracked in accordance with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) categories and standards.

We want to assure residents that data does not support the assertions that crime in Findlay is on the rise and clarify our commitment to factual information and public safety. Our latest statistics indicate that overall crime rates in the city have remained stable. The City Administration and Police Department will continue to analyze crime trends, adjust strategies, and work closely with the community to provide accurate information. We remain dedicated to fostering a safe and secure environment for all residents.

“While we are encouraged by the overall trends in crime rates, we recognize the importance of continuing our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” said Chief of Police James Mathias. “Our commitment to reducing crime and enhancing public safety remains unwavering. We thank our community for their continued support and cooperation.”

Please remember the importance of involving law enforcement when facing any issues or emergencies. If you find yourself in a situation where you need assistance or witness an incident contact the Police first by calling 9-1-1 for emergencies or 419-424-7150 for non-emergencies.

For more information please visit our website at www.FindlayOhio.gov or contact us at 419-424-7194.