City Of Findlay Road Construction Update

(From the City of Findlay)

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE WEEK OF 7/22:

The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the City.

Listed below are the projects and restrictions for the week of 7/22.

-Allen Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for waterline replacement.

-Midland Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for waterline replacement.

-S. Blanchard St. will be closed to through traffic from Sixth St. to Hobart Ave. for waterline replacement.

-Garfield Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for waterline replacement.

-Crystal Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for curb replacement.

-Frazer St. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to Morey Ave. for resurfacing.

Please contact the Engineering Department with any questions at (419) 424-7121.