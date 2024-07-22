City Of Findlay Road Construction Update
(From the City of Findlay)
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE WEEK OF 7/22:
The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the City.
Listed below are the projects and restrictions for the week of 7/22.
-Allen Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for waterline replacement.
-Midland Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for waterline replacement.
-S. Blanchard St. will be closed to through traffic from Sixth St. to Hobart Ave. for waterline replacement.
-Garfield Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for waterline replacement.
-Crystal Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for curb replacement.
-Frazer St. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to Morey Ave. for resurfacing.
Please contact the Engineering Department with any questions at (419) 424-7121.