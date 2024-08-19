City Of Findlay Road Projects Update
(From the City of Findlay)
The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the City. Listed below are the projects and restrictions for the week of 8/19.
-Allen Avenue will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.
-Midland Avenue will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.
-Garfield Avenue will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.
-George Street will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.
-N. Main Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Midland Avenue to Laquineo Street for waterline installation.
-S. Blanchard Street will be closed to through traffic from Sixth Street to Pearl Street for waterline installation.
-TR 99 will be closed to through traffic from Distribution Drive to TR 230 for sewer installation.
-TR 230 will be closed to through traffic from CR 212 to TR 99 for road reconstruction.
Please contact the Engineering Department with any questions at (419) 424-7121.