Community Foundation Awards $418K In Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $418,020 at the August board meeting. This total includes 23 responsive grants and 45 donor-advised fund grants.

“While we see many smaller grants in this release, two significant grants directly support Foundation-directed programming for our community,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation. “Our advocacy program has resulted in local nonprofit agencies building relationships and accessing more than $9 million in public dollars since 2020. The Organizational Strengthening program will help nonprofits with their critical mission work, as it has for over a decade. We are proud to continue these two important programs for our local nonprofits.”

Responsive Grants

Responsive grants are awarded to organizations that meet community needs and match The Community Foundation’s goals and objectives. Grantseekers must submit a written grant proposal for consideration. Applications are reviewed four times per year.

Funding for responsive grants comes from our Community’s Endowment, which is comprised of Funds for the Common Good and Field of Interest Funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. The following responsive grants were approved by the Board of Trustees, made possible by our Community’s Endowment:

-Awakening Minds Art was awarded $593 for art programming with local veterans.

-Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center was awarded $2,272 for a Haitian-Caribbean Summer Festival as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

-Children’s Mentoring Connection received two grants:

$234 for fishing equipment to lend to mentors/mentees.

$2,075 for a Family Fun event in partnership with the YMCA as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

-Findlay City Schools was awarded $3,727 for the One Book, One School project at Jefferson, Northview and Whittier primary schools.

-Findlay Family YMCA was awarded $3,300 for three free pool days as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

-Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation was awarded four grants for nonprofit support:

$5,000 for additional advocacy support through the end of 2024.

$11,500 to provide local school foundations with capacity building workshops and one-on-one coaching.

$128,200 for Organizational Strengthening to support local nonprofit organizations in 2025, including a learning series, cohorts, one-on-one coaching, certificate options and individual professional development funds.

$165,000 to provide advocacy support with Williams Nonprofit Consulting for 2025-2026.

-Findlay Young Professionals was awarded $5,795 for a Touchdown Tailgate event on Crawford Street as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

-Fostoria Vision 2020, Inc. was awarded $35,000 for an inclusive playground in the Hancock County portion of Fostoria.

-Gliding Stars of Findlay was awarded $7,500 for a temporary assistant director to transition leadership.

-Hancock County ADAMHS Board was awarded $12,000 to support the work of the immigration task force in implementing a communications strategy.

-Hancock Historical Museum was awarded $725 for 50 years of Flag City USA Family Fun Day as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

-Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $3,500 to provide a family movie and popcorn in December as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

-Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, Inc. was awarded $1,015 to sponsor opening day for the Fun for All series of free community events.

-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish was awarded $6,539 for a book vending machine in the school.

-Village of Arlington was awarded $675 for three free pool days as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

-Village of McComb was awarded $1,125 for three free pool days as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

-Village of Mt. Blanchard was awarded $900 for three free pool days as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Donor Advised Grants

Individuals, families or corporations establish Donor Advised Funds to recommend grants to nonprofits they’re passionate about. The Foundation vets the nonprofits, and grants are awarded. The following donor advised grants were awarded:

45 grants to 35 organizations totaling $257,201.