Community Foundation Awards Mental Health Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved $72,485 in grants for mental health projects. Eight local organizations will receive these grants.

“Mental health continues to be a priority for Hancock County, and your Community Foundation as a result,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “These grants demonstrate Hancock County’s commitment to coming together to support our friends, family and neighbors in need of mental health care. Each of these grants will help improve the quality of life in that way.”

Community Mental Health grants are awarded annually. Funding for these grants comes from the Community Mental Health Fund, Esther Buckingham Fund for Mental Health, Jeffrey and Ginger Jones Family Fund, and Lai Wei-zwei and Lai Hung Tsu-mei Fund, all funds held at The Community Foundation. A committee of community members and Foundation representatives reviews and recommends the requests for funding. Additional unrestricted funds were used to support this round of grantmaking to meet the local need.

Family Resource Center was awarded $28,185 for the Helping the Helpers program.

Findlay YMCA was awarded $20,000 for early childhood occupational therapy support.

FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community was awarded $5,000 for the LOFT Peer Pals program.

Hancock County ADAMHS Board was awarded $6,710 for office network improvements.

Hancock Public Health was awarded $2,400 for the Building Connection in the Community program.

NAMI of Findlay was awarded $3,500 for the Never Too Manly for Mental Health program.

Sight Center of Northwest Ohio was awarded $1,680 for a low vision/blindness peer group.

Welcome to a New Life was awarded $5,000 for positive engagement activities.

“Mental health is a critical measure of overall health,” said Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at the Foundation. “We’re proud to partner with donors and local nonprofit organizations to make this work happen.”