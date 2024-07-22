Community Foundation Board Welcomes Two New Members

(From the Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is pleased to welcome two new members to the Board of Trustees. Rodney Walton, Senior Vice President and Private Banking Manager at Premier Bank, and Chris Ward, Professor Emeritus at the University of Findlay, have joined the board in 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome Rod and Chris to our board of community leaders,” said Patty Lucas, Foundation Board Chair. “Each has a unique perspective on our community and is incredibly talented. We look forward to working toward our vision of a lasting community impact with their support.”

Rod has 40+ years of experience in local banking, including 25 years with Premier Bank, formerly First Federal. He received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Toledo. Rod is involved with the University of Findlay athletics committee, Findlay Rotary Club, Hancock Leadership Alumni Association, Findlay Elks Lodge, First Presbyterian Church and the Hancock County Republican Committee. He was previously involved with the Foundation’s finance and investment committee, the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts founding board, the Findlay Country Club board, the Benton Ridge Telephone Company board, the Arts Partnership board, University of Toledo Hancock County Alumni chapter, University of Toledo athletics committee, Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, UF’s business advisory committee, United Way, Findlay Salvation Army, Flag City Honor Flight, and more. Rod’s honors and awards include the HLAA Distinguished Leadership Award, First Fed Chairman’s Club Award, First Federal President’s Club Award, First Federal Soaring Eagle Sales Award, First Federal’s Jeff Vereecke Community Impact Award, and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Spotlight Award.

Chris is a professor emeritus at the University of Findlay and is a business leadership and career coach. Chris received her associate’s degree in business management from Owens Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business management from UF, a Master of Business Administration from UF, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Sarasota. Chris has served as a professor at Owens, Findlay, and Tiffin University. Chris is involved with TCF’s grants and scholarship committee, Raise the Bar – Workforce Advance, and Community of Excellence Level 1 Reviewer and Team Lead. She previously served with several organizations, including United Way of Hancock County, Partnership for Excellence, Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, Blanchard Valley Center, Black Swamp Area Council (BSA), Owens Community College, and more. Chris’ awards and honors include the ATHENA award, Harriet Ritz Smith Service Award, Shiv Gupta Excellence in Teaching Award, and more.

“I am excited about our newest board members, both of which bring a wealth of business knowledge and community connections to our board,” said Brian Treece, Foundation President & CEO. “Having Rod and Chris on board will help us further our mission to improve the quality of life for all in the community.”

Rod and Chris fill a vacant seat and replace Gary Wilson, who served from 2012-2024.