Community Foundation: Collective Generosity Sparks Positive Change

(From Community Foundation President & CEO Brian Treece)

As the year draws to a close and the holiday season embraces us with its warmth and cheer, it’s also a time for reflection and giving back to the community that has nurtured us throughout the year. At The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, we believe in the power of collective generosity to spark positive change and uplift lives. This holiday season, consider transforming your charitable spirit into action through a year-end gift.

Why choose The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation for your year-end giving? Here’s how your contribution can make a real difference, plus some new ideas for year-end giving:

Amplify Your Impact: Your gift joins forces with others, creating a powerful ripple effect that touches countless lives across Hancock County. We connect generous hearts like yours with the causes that matter most, ensuring your contribution has the greatest impact.

Support What Matters to You: Whether your passion lies in education, arts and culture, environmental sustainability, or supporting our vulnerable neighbors, we offer a range of funds to align with your charitable goals.

Gavin Creel Memorial Fund: Ensure performing arts spaces will continue to empower generations of students to shine, both on stage and in life.

Jeff Wilson Memorial Fund for Industrial Arts and Agricultural Sciences: Support educational opportunities and experiences for students in the Arlington Local Schools industrial arts and agricultural sciences programs.

Create a Lasting Legacy: Consider establishing a donor advised fund or a designated fund in your name or the name of a loved one. This allows you to create a lasting legacy of giving that extends beyond your lifetime, supporting the causes closest to your heart for generations to come.

Buckland Fund for the Toledo Zoo: Support our region’s zoo in perpetuity, creating memories for families and inspiring guests to advocate for wildlife and conservation efforts.

Maximize Tax Benefits: Year-end giving brings joy to those in need and offers tax advantages. Consult with your financial advisor to explore how your charitable contributions can benefit your community and your financial planning.

Give with Ease: We provide various convenient giving options, including online donations, gifts of stock, and planned giving. Visit our website at [website address] or contact us at [phone number] to explore the giving method that best suits your needs.

Hancock County Forever Fund: Provide flexible support where it’s needed most, allowing us to address emerging challenges and opportunities in Hancock County.

Let’s come together this holiday season to weave a tapestry of generosity and goodwill. Your gift, no matter the size, can illuminate lives and strengthen the fabric of our community. Join us in making spirits bright and building a brighter future for all.