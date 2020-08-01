Community Helps Findlay Woman Celebrate 107th Birthday

Family, friends and total strangers took part in a drive-by parade at The Heritage Saturday morning to wish Mary Eleanor Ronez a happy 107th birthday.

Her granddaughter Valerie says Eleanor loved the surprise, especially the part when Dietsch Brothers drove by and dropped off a three-pound box of assorted creams, which has about 107 pieces of candy.

Valerie says they wanted to do something neat for Eleanor’s 107th and thanks everyone who participated in her special day.

Her grandson, who is a volunteer firefighter in Vanlue, drove their grass truck in the parade and some Findlay police cruisers also drove by.

We met Eleanor last year when she turned 106, and she said the secret to living a long life was no drinking, smoking or swearing.

Happy birthday Eleanor!