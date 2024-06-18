Deputy Fatally Shoots Man In Wood County

A deputy fatally shot a person in Wood County after the individual pointed a gun at the deputy.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an address on South Dixie Highway near Rudolph to conduct a welfare check on a person on June 16 that the caller said was suicidal.

The sheriff’s office said, during de-escalation attempts by the deputies, the individual pointed a rifle at a deputy.

In response, the deputy fired his handgun once, striking the person, later identified as George E. Taylor.

The deputies performed CPR but Taylor died.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into the shooting.