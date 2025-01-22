Driver Leads Hancock County Deputies On Pursuit

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

On January 22nd, 2025 at approximately 1:30pm Deputies attempted a traffic stop with a 2023 Hyundai SUV whose driver had been identified as having two active warrants. The driver failed to stop and started a pursuit heading southbound on Blanchard Ave near 6th Street in the City of Findlay. The vehicle maintained speeds of 90MPH up until the SR 15 entrance ramp where the vehicle traveled southbound on SR 15 from SR 37. Speeds continued upwards of 95MPH and at several points reached 115MPH. Several Stop Stick deployments were attempted but unsuccessful. The vehicle continued south on SR 15 turning into US 23. Approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 199 on US 23 in Wyandot County, the vehicle came to a complete stop. The driver exited the vehicle and complied with Deputies commands before being placed in custody. The pursuit lasted approximately 28 miles over the span of 20 minutes.

As a result of this pursuit Chaz I. Holley of Columbus was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center. He is being held on fresh charges for Failure to Comply (M1) and Driving Under Suspension.

Chaz is also being held on his active warrant through Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for abduction (F3), tampering with evidence (F3), possession of drugs (F5), weapons under disability (F3), improper handling of a firearm (F4), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (F4) and receiving stolen property (F4). Chaz’s second warrant is through the Columbus Police Department for domestic violence (M1).

Assisting at the scene was the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, The Ohio State Patrol and Danner’s Towing.