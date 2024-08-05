Early Registration Now Open For Ignite419

(From the Fostoria Economic Development Corp.)

Registration is now open for Northwest Ohio’s Ignite419 event, designed to reengage and reignite entrepreneurs, business owners and managers. The event will include a quick, full day of engaging workshops, a keynote speaker and panel discussions with area experts to answer your burning questions on a variety of essential business topics.

Ignite419 will take place on Monday, October 21, at Stacy’s Place in Fostoria. The event is presented by Fostoria Economic Development Corporation (FEDC), in partnership with the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Ignite419 agenda features a morning Wildfire Leadership Training session where attendees will unlock their mission, discover their working genius and learn how to elevate their impact.

Keynote speaker Meg Adams, entrepreneur, professor and TEDx speaker, will speak on how to effectively use storytelling as a means to build community and grow a business.

An afternoon of panel discussions will cover topics ranging from finance and accounting to HR, management, marketing, and social media in an “Ask Me Anything” style – including a “Tell All” panel composed of entrepreneurs and small business owners. Panel discussions will kick off with questions submitted by attendees during registration and continue with live questions from the audience.

The Ignite419 panelists include:

Ashley Barger Founder of Do Some Good Marketing, LLC

Bill Beach

Attorney at Law, RCO Law

Ron Burns

Founder, Corporate One Benefits and Investor

Kyle Elfring Sr. HR Manager / HR Business Partner for Church & Dwight

Steve Dandurand

Auditor, City of Fostoria

Andy Faber, CPA Assistant Professor of Accounting at Tiffin University

Madison Geroski Sole Proprietor of Madison Paul Boutique and Merry by Madison Sarah Foltz Executive Director, Hancock Historical Museum

Marisa Huss Director of Marketing for the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Destination Seneca County

Blair Lane

Senior Commercial Lender, Premier Bank

Les Lipski

Former CFO, Callies Performance Products

Chris Keller Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Findlay Hancock Economic Development Office, Owner/member of Oler’s Bar and Grill, Details Auto Spa and a property investment company

Kate Mennel

Physician Practice Manager, NWO Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Weston Reinbolt President and Investment Consultant at Financial Design Agency of Ohio

Kati Thompson

Economic Development Director, City of Bowling Green, Owner Eden Fashion Boutique

Jason Yoakam President at Yoakam Communications Group

Registration for Ignite419 is Now Open Stoke your professional growth and fan the flames of your potential – register today for Ignite419 to ensure your spot at www.Ignite419.com.

Early bird registration is $115 per person and is open through August 31. Full price registration is open through October 1 and is $125 per person. Registration fee includes all sessions and lunch.

For more information visit Ignite419.com or call the FEDC office at 419-435-7789