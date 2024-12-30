Earthquake In Northwest Ohio

(WTOL-11) – A rare earthquake in Defiance County is the largest Ohio has seen in a quarter of a century.

The earthquake Sunday morning registered as a 2.9 magnitude.

For those of you in Defiance County, you definitely felt it.

If you were in Lucas County and Wood County and Putnam County, there’s a very good chance you didn’t feel it in the surrounding areas.

It happened in southwestern Defiance County, near the Hicksville area.

That magnitude 2.9 earthquake isn’t the only earthquake we have seen in 2024.

We did experience two other earthquakes in parts of Wood County earlier in the year.