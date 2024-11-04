Election Day Is On Tuesday

Tuesday, November 5th is Election Day and some of the local races and issues include the Findlay City Schools 1 percent earned income tax levy. The school district has said, if the levy is not approved, a first phase of immediate reductions will need to be implemented, and continue into the next school year.

The race for the 83rd District of the Ohio House of Representatives is between Republican Ty Mathews and Democrat Sheila Coressel, after Mathews defeated incumbent State Rep. Jon Cross in the GOP primary in March. The 83rd Ohio House District includes Hancock County, Hardin County and a portion of Logan County.

The race for Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge is between Phil Riegle and Alex Treece. The winner will replace retiring Judge Reginald Routson.

For the first time in a long time, Hancock County will have a new sheriff as Mike Cortez is running uncontested after winning the GOP primary back in March.

Cortez will take over as Sheriff from the retiring Michael Heldman who has been Sheriff since 1997 and with the sheriff’s office since 1972.

At the state level, Ohioans will decide on Issue 1, which if approved by voters, would remove politicians from the redistricting process and create an independent commission in an effort to eliminate gerrymandering and draw fairer districts.

The most expensive U.S. Senate race in the country is in Ohio between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and challenger Republican Bernie Moreno.

In Putnam County, voters will be deciding on a renewal of a tax levy for mental health, alcohol, and drug addiction treatment and prevention services, as well as a tax levy renewal for operating expenses for the county 911 system.

Click here for a full list of issues and races in Hancock County, here for Putnam County, and click here for the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.