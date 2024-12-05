Electric Aggregation Program Supplier Name Change

(From the City of Findlay)

Residents currently enrolled in the City’s electric aggregation program can expect to receive a notice regarding a change in the name of the program supplier through the mail.

This notice is purely informational, and residents do not need to take any action in response to the letter they receive.

The notice will inform residents that the City’s electric aggregation program supplier’s name will be changing from Energy Harbor to Dynegy. There will be no interruption to their electric service as a result of this change. All of the current terms and conditions of the aggregation offering will remain the same. Program participants will simply notice the new name, Dynegy, next to the supply charges on future electric bills.

As this change is implemented for individual accounts, residents will also receive the standard utility “switch” notification indicating that Dynegy will be their new supplier. No action is needed in response to that notice either.

Residents should contact Dynegy at 888-682-2170 with questions about the letter they receive or status in the aggregation program.