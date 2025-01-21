Findlay and Hancock County are included in an Extreme Cold Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The Extreme Cold Warning goes from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say dangerously cold wind chills as low as -27 are possible.

Wind chills that low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes and hypothermia.

The extreme cold will lead to greater impacts to infrastructure, including increased risk of frozen pipes, dead car batteries, and structure fires.

There is also an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of secondary heat indoors.

If you must go outside, dress in layers and wear a hat, face mask, and gloves.

To prevent water pipes from freezing, wrap or drain them or allow them to drip slowly and keep cabinets open.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors.

Ensure portable heaters are used correctly.

Get the latest forecast, weather alerts, and road alerts here, and the latest school closings and delays here.