Fall ArtWalk In Downtown Findlay

(From Visit Findlay)

ArtWalk, a family-friendly free event taking place quarterly will mark the beginning of the holiday season in Downtown Findlay on Friday, November 1.

ArtWalk is an opportunity for Downtown Findlay businesses and local creatives to come together, with artists and musicians located within walking distance of each other at local shops, restaurants, and businesses. Visitors can view artwork and talk to artists, listen to the talents of musicians, and also support local business. Artwork is available for purchase at nearly all locations.

Visitors are invited to show off their own art skills, creating ornaments that will be hung on the City of Findlay Christmas Tree. The ornaments and supplies are provided in partnership between City of Findlay Mayor’s Office and Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. The University of Findlay will be performing at Findlay Inn at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Marathon Center will be bustling with activity throughout the evening of ArtWalk. The Fisher/Wall Art Gallery will be open featuring the work of local artist, Emily Sullivan, and University of Findlay’s national-scope literary magazine, Slippery Elm, will be releasing their 11th edition with a party open to the public beginning at 7 p.m. Findlay High School’s String Factor will perform at 5:30 & 7 p.m., with a silent auction featuring hand-painted violins benefiting the high school’s orchestra taking place. Additionally, Stichin’ Time Quilters will feature a collection of handmade quilts.

Findlay Art League will host the opening reception of their Fall Show, featuring the work of over 60 artists. Jones Building Artists will have their studios open, inviting the public into their creative spaces to see the work created, demonstrations, as well as special events. Late local creator in the Jones Building, Barb Lockard, will be honored with an opportunity for those who knew her to share memories at the studio of the ArtWalk committee member, Findlay Art League secretary, and community champion.

Local businesses will be hosting artists throughout Downtown Findlay. RooBarb Studios will kick off their 10 year anniversary celebration during ArtWalk, LBE Vintage will host Millstream Career Center’s Flow Print Co. doing on-site screen printing, and Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will be hosting their annual AuthorFest. AuthorFest celebrates local literary talent with 20 authors on-site to discuss their books and process. New to ArtWalk is The Findlay Office, located on the fourth floor of 323 S. Main Street, with an extensive collection of art from the estate of George B. Reddin III, featuring original oils, prints, and more from European artists, including R. Schneider. Entrance to The Findlay Office is located in the alley behind the building with elevator access.

ArtWalk kicks off the holiday shopping season with the introduction of Downtown Findlay ‘Shop Findlay First’ holiday passports and the first of many shopping events taking place in November and December. More details about the passports and holiday shopping hours can be found at VisitFindlay.com/Shop-Local.

ArtWalk is held four times a year and is a free family-friendly event on the first Fridays of February, May, August, and November in an effort to promote the arts and integrate them throughout the Downtown Findlay business community. This event is a collaborative effort between Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists, and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

A complete list of participating locations and artists, as well as a virtual map, can be found at VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk. Printed maps of ArtWalk locations are available at the Visit Findlay Welcome Center, 123 E. Main Cross St., with limited copies at all participating locations the evening of the event. For more information, go to VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk.