Fatal Crash In Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and others injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Roads 109 and 18 in Cass Township.

The sheriff’s office says Donovan Reinhart, 20, of Bloomville, was westbound on County Road 109 in a Chevy SUV when he failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 18 and collided with a Honda CR-V being driven by Wesley Keegan, 47, of Fremont, that was going north on County Road 18.

After the collision, the Chevy overturned and came to rest in a field and the Honda came to rest northwest of the intersection.

The sheriff’s office says Donovan was pronounced deceased at the scene and Wesley was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said two passengers in the Chevy were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.