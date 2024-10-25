Fatal Crash In Putnam County

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

On October 23, 2024, at approximately 8:07 PM, the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of an injury crash. A two-vehicle injury crash was reported to have occurred on County Road 21, north of County Road G in Putnam County.

During the investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, driven by 45- year-old Thomas S. Elkins of Continental, Ohio was southbound on County Road 21.

A 2008 Honda Shadow, driven by 34-year-old David E. Wagner of Continental, Ohio was northbound on County Road 21.

Mr. Elkins attempted to turn left into a private drive, 6515 County Road 21, and was struck by Mr. Wagner’s motorcycle.

Mr. Elkins sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Continental EMS.

Mr. Wagner was initially transported to Putnam County Ambulatory Care, but later flown to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center by Mercy Health Life Flight, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 24, 2024.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the traffic crash.

Mr. Elkins was not restrained with a properly adjusted safety restraint, and Mr. Wagner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Fire Department, Continental EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, and Meyer’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear a properly adjusted safety restraint, and encourages motorcyclists to wear a helmet.