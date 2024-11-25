Fatal Crash In Seneca County

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is investigating a one vehicle fatal traffic crash that was reported on November 25, 2024 at approximately 11:54 AM. The crash occurred on Township Road 154 and Township Road 101, Jackson Township, Seneca County.

Stephen J. Hoover, age 64, of Fostoria, Ohio was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer west bound on Township Road 154. Mr. Hoover failed to yield to a stop sign at Township Road 101, traveled through the intersection and ran off the west edge of Township Road 101. Mr. Hoover’s vehicle went airborne, struck a yard and then a ditch. Mr. Hoover was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol and/ or drugs were a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Seneca County Sheriffs Office, Kansas Fire Department, Seneca County Coroners Office and John’s Towing.