Fatal Crash In Seneca County Under Investigation

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on August 27, 2024 at 12:34 p.m. on State Route 18 at the Township Road 15 intersection in Clinton Township, Seneca County.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, operated by Sarah A. Law, age 25, of Republic, traveling east on State Route 18. A 2005 Dodge Magnum, operated by John D. Adcock III, age 46, of Fremont, was traveling south on Township Road 15.

Mr. Adcock failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and struck the Hyundai. After the collision, the Dodge struck a traffic sign and overturned into a field in the southeast corner of the intersection. The Hyundai struck a traffic sign before coming to rest in the same field.

Mr. Adcock was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was flown from Tiffin Mercy Health to St. Vincent Medical center.

Chavis J. Freeman, age 40, of Fremont, was a passenger of the Dodge. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was flown to St. Vincent Medical Center from the scene.

Destiny M. Stines, age 28, of Fremont, was a passenger of the Dodge. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Ms. Stines sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

Ms. Law was wearing her seatbelt. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to Tiffin Mercy Health.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Fire Department, Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, Seneca County EMS, Mercy Health Life-Flight, Seneca County Coroner’s Office, The Ohio Department of Transportation, and Rush Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.