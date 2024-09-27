Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Fatal Wrong Way Crash On Ohio Turnpike

Local News

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike (Eastbound Lanes), near Milepost 142, in Amherst Township, Lorain County. The crash was reported at approximately 8:52 p.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

A white 2021 International Tractor/Trailer outfit (Unit 1) was being operated by Samantha Taylor (33), of McComb, OH. Unit 1 was traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane. A gray 2015 Toyota Rav4 (Unit 2) was being operated by Rita M. Robinson Whitman (78), of Willoughby, OH. Unit 2 was driving the wrong way, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike. Unit 1 and Unit 2 struck head on in the middle lanes. Ms. Taylor sustained minor injuries, and was transported to University Hospitals-Elyria by Life Care EMS. Mrs. Robinson Whitman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

It is unknown at this time what caused Unit 2 to be driving the wrong way. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Life Care EMS, Amherst Fire/EMS, Lorain County Coroner, Ohio Turnpike Commission, and Interstate Towing.