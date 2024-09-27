Fatal Wrong Way Crash On Ohio Turnpike

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike (Eastbound Lanes), near Milepost 142, in Amherst Township, Lorain County. The crash was reported at approximately 8:52 p.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

A white 2021 International Tractor/Trailer outfit (Unit 1) was being operated by Samantha Taylor (33), of McComb, OH. Unit 1 was traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane. A gray 2015 Toyota Rav4 (Unit 2) was being operated by Rita M. Robinson Whitman (78), of Willoughby, OH. Unit 2 was driving the wrong way, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike. Unit 1 and Unit 2 struck head on in the middle lanes. Ms. Taylor sustained minor injuries, and was transported to University Hospitals-Elyria by Life Care EMS. Mrs. Robinson Whitman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

It is unknown at this time what caused Unit 2 to be driving the wrong way. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Life Care EMS, Amherst Fire/EMS, Lorain County Coroner, Ohio Turnpike Commission, and Interstate Towing.