FHCPL Refresh And Layout Changes Underway

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Library Refresh Update!

The Library Design Team is getting started!

They’ll begin by moving items away from the walls in all areas and then focus on reorganizing collections in Youth Services.

The paint crew will also kick off their work. Starting today (Monday), Youth Services, Media Services, and the current Genealogy area will be off-limits to patrons, but don’t worry—staff will still have access to these collections and can retrieve items for you upon request.

A temporary service point for Media/Youth Services will be set up near Circulation.

Thank you for your patience as we work to bring you a brighter, better library!