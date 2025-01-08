Findlay Bans Homeless Camps On Public Property

(WTOL-11) – The City of Findlay has passed new legislation to deal with a homelessness crisis in the city and get people the help they need.

Officials in Findlay say homelessness is on the rise across the city, and Hancock County, saying it’s at some of the highest levels in history.

In response, the city has passed an ordinance that restricts camping on public property, a move that they argue will help connect people to shelter and services.

“We want to make sure that we are taking care of folks that are unhoused in our community,” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

“Our goal is not to put people in jail, our goal is to connect them to resources to get them into a better spot.”