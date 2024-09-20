Findlay Church Launches Kindness Campaign

You may have seen ‘Do Unto Others’ signs popping up in yards around Findlay.

St. Mark’s UMC in Findlay has launched a ‘Do Unto Others’ campaign – encouraging each of us to share a little kindness to our neighbors and society in general.

Pastor Dan Metzger was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the initiative.

“I’ve had the opportunity to interact with some of the folks in our Haitian community, and it’s given me an opportunity to know, oh, these are the things that are going on in your life,” Metzger said.

“And it’s given me a little bit more compassion, a little bit more understanding.”

If you would like one of the yard signs, they are available in the church office at 800 South Main Street in Findlay.