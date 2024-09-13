(From Findlay City Schools)

We are proud to announce the 2024 Findlay High School Homecoming Court!

BACK ROW

Jacob Ragland, Joel Yeater, Ryan Montgomery, Ashton Yeager

Not pictured is Donovan Crowder.

FRONT ROW

Mallory Sheets, Lauren Baker, Lauren Post, Ava Buddelmeyer, Annabelle Cooper

We will celebrate these students, and all of Trojan Country, beginning September 16th!

Join the fun by painting your windows blue and gold, participating in Spirit Week, or attending an event!

Our Findlay City Schools Alumni Association has exciting things planned, too!

Friday, September 20th:

-Homecoming Parade @ 5:30

-Homecoming Football Game @ 7:00

-Crowning of Queen & King before kickoff!