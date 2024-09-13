Findlay High School Homecoming Court
(From Findlay City Schools)
We are proud to announce the 2024 Findlay High School Homecoming Court!
BACK ROW
Jacob Ragland, Joel Yeater, Ryan Montgomery, Ashton Yeager
Not pictured is Donovan Crowder.
FRONT ROW
Mallory Sheets, Lauren Baker, Lauren Post, Ava Buddelmeyer, Annabelle Cooper
We will celebrate these students, and all of Trojan Country, beginning September 16th!
Join the fun by painting your windows blue and gold, participating in Spirit Week, or attending an event!
Our Findlay City Schools Alumni Association has exciting things planned, too!
Friday, September 20th:
-Homecoming Parade @ 5:30
-Homecoming Football Game @ 7:00
-Crowning of Queen & King before kickoff!