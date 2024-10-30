Findlay Hiring New Human Resources Director

(From the City of Findlay)

Mayor Christina Muryn is sad to announce that Don Essex, Human Resources Director will be leaving the City of Findlay team effective November 13, 2024.

Don has been serving the City of Findlay since 2014. Don has accepted a new position in Upper Arlington, Ohio.

“I am very sad to lose Don but know that this is the right decision for him. Don has been an immeasurable asset to myself and the entire community. He has been extremely engaged on boards, committees, a sounding board for challenges, and a steady voice for the City of Findlay Administration. On behalf of the City of Findlay team, I thank him for his service and wish him nothing but the best in this new adventure,” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

Prior to joining the City of Findlay team Don served as a HR Generalist in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Don is an Air Force Veteran and is passionate about personal health, building strong communities, and treating others with dignity and respect.

“Working for the City of Findlay, and being a part of the Findlay community, has been a great experience. I feel that we have the best public servants and a community that keeps getting better and better. I am truly thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to be a part of both” said Essex.

The search for Mr. Essex’s replacement is already underway with a job posting already available.

Mayor Muryn hopes to have a replacement hired by early 2025.