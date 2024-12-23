City Of Findlay Names New Human Resources Director

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Hayslett as its new Human Resources Director. Amy brings a wealth of knowledge, a strong legal background, and hands-on experience with the City to her new role.

A Findlay resident, Amy has served the City in various capacities, including her recent role within the Human Resources Department, where she supported the prior Director with implementation of the Employee Retention Group, facilitated leadership development programs, and has recently been working with the Administration to develop the 2025 Strategic Plan to enhance workforce development and employee recruitment efforts. Amy’s leadership has also been instrumental in advancing policies that improve the City’s workplace environment and employee relations.

Amy holds a Juris Doctor degree from Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Journalism with a focus in Public Relations from Ohio University. Her combined expertise in law and human resources has allowed her to analyze employment policies, ensure compliance with state and federal regulations, and enhance risk mitigation strategies.

Mayor Christina Muryn shared her enthusiasm for Amy’s appointment, stating, “Amy’s dedication to the City of Findlay, her unique qualifications, and her innovative vision for the future make her the ideal choice for this role. We look forward to her leadership building upon Don Essex’s work in strengthening the City’s workforce and fostering a culture of excellence.”

Amy expressed her excitement for the new role, saying, “I am honored to serve as the Human Resources Director for the City of Findlay. My goal is to make Findlay an Employer of Choice by focusing on workforce development, innovative recruitment strategies, and creating an environment where employees feel valued and empowered.”

The City of Findlay welcomes Amy Hayslett as she begins her new role and looks forward to the positive impact her leadership will bring to the organization and the community.