Findlay Police K9 Axel Receives Protective Vest

(From the Findlay Police Department)

K9 Axel recently received his new ballistic vest thanks to Brady’s K9 Fund.

The donation was made possible by the American Legion Post 610, Brook Park Ohio.

Your generosity is greatly appreciated!

Brady’s K9 Fund is a non-profit organization out of Strongsville, Ohio that donates mission-ready ballistic vests to police and military working dogs.

“Brady’s K9 Fund would like to donate this vest to K9 Axel with Officer Paul Frey,” the organization said.

“The streetfighter vest holds a value of $1,500. We feel it’s an essential piece of equipment for Axel to have.”