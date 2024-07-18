Findlay Rotary Presents Cliff Dochterman Award

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

At the Club’s Wednesday, July 17 meeting, The Findlay Rotary Club presented the Cliff Dochterman Award to Findlay Rotarians Matt Black and Tom Parke.

The Cliff Dochterman Award recognizes Rotarians who act as role models and render distinguished and dedicated service to the Boy Scouts of America through active service, leadership or other exemplary contributions to BSA.

In keeping with the objectives and principles of both Rotary and Scouting to encourage character development, leadership, citizenship and personal growth for youth, this award is presented to an active Rotarian who has displayed distinguished service and outstanding dedication to the program of Scouting.

Matt Black has been actively involved in the Black Swamp Area Boy Scouts since 2017. He is currently serving as the Council President, and has served in several capacities, including Executive Board Member At-Large, Key 3 Delegate and Arrowhead District FOS Chair, and Council Campaign Chair.

Black has been a Rotarian since 2016, serving as President 2021-2022.

Nominated by Rotarian Char Simons, “Matt truly exemplifies the type of person this award was meant to recognize.”

Black serves as Vice President, Contract Management & Administration, at Cornerstone Consulting Organization.

He and his wife, Renee, reside in Findlay.

Tom Parke is an excellent example of how a parent can take an active role in guiding a youngster to experience Scouting.

In Tom’s case, it was his three sons who were involved in Scouting and he helped each to achieve Eagle.

Parke has offered his talent and treasure to support the BSA. Nominated by Rotarian Puck Rowe, “Tom is the perfect example of what a Rotarian should strive to be.”

Parke had a very successful career with the Findlay Fire Department.

Recently, as a Findlay Rotarian, he led efforts to collect and ship much needed supplies to Ukraine.

Parke has been a member of Rotary since 2017. He and his wife, Jodi, reside in Mt. Blanchard.

Cliff Dochterman earned the Eagle Scout award in 1939 in the Central Ohio Council just before he reached his 14th birthday. His professional career in higher education administration included 20 years at the University of California in Berkeley and 20 years at the University of the Pacific. He served as the President of Rotary International from 1992-93. He has been awarded three of the highest honors of the Boy Scouts of America, the Silver Beaver, Silver Antelope and Distinguished Eagle awards. Dochterman was presented the Silver Wheel award of the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians in 2003. The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today. The club also sponsors the Rotaract Club at The University of Findlay.