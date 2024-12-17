Findlay School Board Outlines Proposed Reductions After Levy Failure

(From Findlay City Schools)

At the final Findlay City Schools Board of Education meeting of 2024, Board President Chris Aldrich and Superintendent Andy Hatton addressed the pressing financial challenges facing the district. With no new operating revenue from the community in 20 years and a state-determined local capacity shortfall of 12.7 million dollars, the district faces a budget that will require significant cost-cutting measures to be phased in over three years.

“These difficult decisions are not optional,” said Board President Aldrich. “We must cut costs drastically to balance our budget and operate within our means. At the same time, we will explore the possibility of an operating levy to provide a path forward that reflects the vision our community has for Findlay City Schools.”

The district, which is already in deficit spending, is confronting a funding model that is no longer sustainable. Unlike many states, Ohio does not allow for inflationary increases in property tax revenues without voter approval, leaving districts reliant on community-approved levies to keep pace with rising costs. Compounding this challenge, state funding does not adequately account for the increasing financial needs of schools.

Superintendent Andy Hatton emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “This is by far the most difficult and grueling task we have to undertake. To balance the budget, we need to amass a list of initial cuts that totals more than 6 million for the next school year. These cuts will significantly impact our staff, students, and the opportunities we provide.”

Proposed Reductions

During the meeting, the board reviewed a preliminary proposal for reductions across the district’s operational expenses. Superintendent Hatton explained the proposal aims to minimize the impact on student outcomes while addressing the financial realities. However, he acknowledged that cuts will affect staffing, programs, and services across all aspects of the district’s operations. The proposed reductions discussed are listed below:

Reduce six administrative positions: $794,000

Reduce staff through attrition: $1,127,000

Increase class sizes up to the contractual maximum: $1,209,000

Reduce Teacher On Special Assignment (TOSA) support: $905,000

Adjust kindergarten to half-day: $644,000

Unblock middle school math: $573,000

Reduce Findlay High School elective offerings: $652,000

Reduce security guards: $300,000

Dissolve STEM at the elementary level: $161,000

Establish Pay-to-Participate cost for high school extracurriculars: $141,000

Dissolve middle school extracurriculars: $144,000

Evaluate encore & specials for K-8: $401,000

Reduce programming and instructional resources: $170,000

Adjust transportation: $376,000

Total Proposed Reductions: $7,597,000

No decisions were made at the board meeting. Board members indicated an intent to adopt a list of budget cuts in early 2025 and are committed to ensuring transparency throughout the process. While reductions are necessary regardless of future levy outcomes, the board is also exploring a potential operating levy in 2025 to generate new revenue and align the district’s funding with the community’s educational aspirations.

“Though the weight of this topic and the challenges ahead are significant, we remain hopeful that our community will rally behind our schools,” Aldrich said. “Together, we can find solutions that preserve the academic progress and opportunities our students deserve.”