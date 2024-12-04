Findlay School Bus Caught Up In Crash

A Findlay City Schools bus with students onboard was involved in a crash late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on South Main Street at Sixth Street/Lake Cascades Parkway.

The crash involved three vehicles and one of the vehicles struck the side of the school bus which was heading north on South Main and was in the left turn lane.

No students were injured. They were loaded onto another bus to continue their ride home.

No injuries were involved with the drivers of the vehicles.

The crash was under investigation by Findlay Police.