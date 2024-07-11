Findlay•Hancock County Alliance Announces New President/CEO

(From The Findlay•Hancock County Alliance)

The Findlay•Hancock County Alliance board of directors has announced that Dan Sheaffer will serve as the organization’s President/CEO effective August 1st, 2024.

He follows Don Bruce who will be retiring at the end of July.

Tony Price, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are excited to have Dan take on this leadership role. His 11 years of experience working with the Alliance has provided him with a deep understanding of the organization’s mission and values.

Dan brings institutional knowledge of the Alliance’s overall operations along with excellent relationships with key stakeholders, including business (domestic/international), federal, state, local government entities, elected officials, and community organizations.

His many years of professional business experience, both corporate & entrepreneurial, will be beneficial to his new role as well.

Dan will continue to lead the Economic Development team during the transition period while the search takes place to identify his successor.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the Findlay•Hancock County Alliance as its CEO. The past 11 years have been extremely gratifying as an economic development professional,” Dan said.

“This position will allow me to continue to support the Findlay-Hancock County region through the mission of the Alliance. In my new role, I am looking forward to working more closely with the other two divisions of the Alliance, the Findlay•Hancock County Chamber of Commerce and the Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.”

The Findlay•Hancock County Alliance is a partnership bringing growth and prosperity to the Findlay/Hancock County region. Through a strong economic development focus, leadership programs, business building initiatives and volunteer opportunities, The Alliance helps position its community among the top micropolitan communities in the United States. The Alliance is a blend of the area’s best resources including the Findlay•Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, Findlay•Hancock County Economic Development Office and the Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.