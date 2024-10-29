Findlay’s 2024 ‘Request A Tree Program’ Concludes

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay’s 2024 Request a Tree Program has come to an end. A total of 374 trees at 208 properties were planted thanks to the partnership of the Findlay Shade Tree Commission and the Public Works Department. Over 30 different tree varieties were planted with Sun Valley Red Maple, Thundercloud Plum, Autumn Blaze Maple, and Autumn Flowering Cherry being among the most popular. The Request a Tree Program was administered free of charge to residents with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

Those that received trees are reminded to check them weekly until at least Thanksgiving, keeping in mind that trees require 30 minutes to an hour of watering at a slow trickle.

The long-time Request a Tree program will continue in the Spring of 2025. Findlay residents may request a tree for $25 on the City of Findlay’s website or by calling the Public Works Department (419) 424-7137. The $25 fee will be evaluated during the City’s budget process to determine if it will be offered free of charge in 2025.

The Findlay Shade Tree Commission was created in 1978 by Findlay City Council to address the need to care for Findlay’s aging urban forest. Members of the Shade Tree Commission are appointed by the Mayor to three-year terms. The Commission operates with guidance from the Shade Tree Ordinance 913 and coordinates with the Public Works Department.

The Shade Tree Commission’s responsibilities are to provide leadership in selection, promotion, planting, and care of trees in public areas like street right-of-way, parks, cemeteries and other City properties, as well as hazardous tree removal.

Findlay continues to be a “Tree City USA” community for over 40 years designated by the National Arbor Day Foundation.