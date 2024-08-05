Flag City BalloonFest Coming Up

Flag City BalloonFest is coming up this weekend in Findlay.

It will be held on August 9th, 10th and 11th at Emory Adams Park.

BalloonFest is a free, family-friendly event that features food vendors, live music, Glow Encounter, a kids’ zone with inflatables and games, and much more.

There will also be hot air balloon rides, weather permitting.

BalloonFest’s Kellie Bibler has more about all the fun things you can do at BalloonFest in the audio below.

Admission to BalloonFest is free thanks to the generosity of their sponsors.

Below is video from last year when WFIN’s Matt Demczyk went up on Friday morning.