‘Flag City Night Out’ Seeking Some Volunteers

(From the Findlay Police Department)

With our 2024 Flag City Night Out event quickly approaching on Tuesday, August 6th, we’re looking for a few volunteers to help us with our event.

Whether you’re passionate about safety, want to enjoy some free food and entertainment, or simply need some volunteer hours, we’d love to have a few extra hands.

Check out our sign-up lists below to see if something works for you.

2024 Flag City Night Out – Tuesday, August 6th

https://www.signupgenius.com/…/60B0A4BACAE28A6F94…

2024 Flag City Night Out (RAIN DATE) – Tuesday, August 13th

https://www.signupgenius.com/…/60B0A4BACAE28A6F94…