Flag City Sluggers Announce Head Coach

(From the Flag City Sluggers)

Flag City Sluggers Board President Joe Fenimore announced Tyler Smith as the head coach of the Sluggers. “We are extremely excited to have Tyler as our first-ever Head Coach.” Fenimore said.“Tyler has proven experience in recruiting and developing players, making him a natural choice for the role. Most importantly, Tyler is a leader both on and off the field, shares our core values of sportsmanship, and is committed to fostering a positive and team environment.”

“I’m excited to be managing the Sluggers,” Smith said. “The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League is one of the most well respected and competitive summer leagues in the country. I’m appreciative of being given this opportunity and can’t wait to get started!” Smith has coached 10 years, (5 years as Head Coach) at Three Rivers after a five year professional career. In Smith’s tenure at Three Rivers, the Raiders have sent 20 players to the Division 1 level, including 15 pitchers into the SEC, Sunbelt, Missouri Valley, SWAC, Ohio Valley, MAAC, Southland, A-Sun). In total, 50 alumni have continued their career into the 4 year level. Raiders catchers and pitchers have experienced unprecedented success under Smith. Logan Carter was an All Conference selection in 2016. Reece Reading garnished All Conference honors in 2018. Nick Fakouri was an All Conference catcher in 2019. Mason Libla was Defensive Catcher of the year in 2021. Trent Buchanan garnished All Region Honors in 2022. Accolades for the pitching staff have followed as well. Noah Stone was National Pitcher of the Week in 2020. Lukas Touma was awarded National Pitcher of the Week in 2023. Austin Gast, Noah Burkey, and Kole Turner have all garnished Region pitcher of the week honors. Academically, Raiders student athletes have excelled in the classroom having 51 players who were named to the National All Academic Team since 2021.

Smith graduated from Arkansas State University in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. Prior to Arkansas State, Smith was a two-year starter for the Three Rivers Raiders where he was an All Conference selection as well as an Academic All American in 2009. After Three Rivers, Smith attended Arkansas State University where he helped the Red Wolves reach the Sun Belt Conference tournament in 2010 and 2011. Smith was on the Sun Belt Conference all academic team as a senior. Following his senior season, Smith was signed by the Kansas City Royals organization where he played for their short season affiliate in Idaho Falls, Idaho. 2012 Coach Smith started the year in AAA Spring Training and finished the year with the Royals A affiliate in Kane County. Smith began the 2013 season with the Rockford Aviators of the Frontier League. In 2014 he was traded to the Lincoln Saltdogs for the American Association. Smith caught the majority of the games for the Saltdogs and helped them reach the Frontier League playoffs and a first half division championship for the first time in the organization’s history. A native of Paragould, Arkansas, Smith graduated from Senath-Hornersville High School in 2007 where he was an Under Armour All-American.

The Flag City Sluggers are a member of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League and are committed to providing a competitive and educational summer baseball experience in Findlay for collegiate players.