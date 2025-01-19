FPD: Driver Leaves Scene Of Injury Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a driver was injured in a hit-skip crash.

Police say John Wright Jr., 63, of Findlay, was stopped for traffic southbound in the 2800 block of South Main Street on Friday afternoon when his Kia Soul was rear-ended by a Cadillac SRX being driven by Joy Risner, 34, of Carey.

Police say Risner left the scene of the collision but was later located by Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies and returned to the scene.

Wright Jr. was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for possible back and neck injuries.

Risner was cited for OVI, leaving the scene, and assured cleared distance.