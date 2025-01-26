FPD: Trespassing Suspect Leads Police On Pursuit

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to 1434 Tappan St. around 0338 hrs. on January 26 for a report of a criminal trespassing in progress.

The caller advised the suspect, Brooklin Gelbaugh (22 yoa) was already issued a trespass warning for the property and had driven there in a red Subaru Legacy.

Officers arrived on scene and advised Brooklin had left the residence.

Around 0350 hrs. officers located the red Subaru traveling away from the area.

A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle at Lima Ave and S. West St. Brooklyn refused to stop.

Officers began pursuing the vehicle traveling north on S. West St, west on W. Main Cross St, and then north on I-75.

The pursuit reached speeds of 130 plus miles per hour and multiple traffic violations were observed during the pursuit.

Officers lost visual contact with the Subaru near exit 171 and the pursuit was terminated.

A short while later the Ohio State Patrol located the Subaru traveling southbound on I-75 and conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 175.

Officers arrived at the traffic stop and took Brooklin into custody for Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the 4th degree.

Charges are also being submitted for a criminal trespass and criminal damaging offenses that occurred at 1434 Tappan St.