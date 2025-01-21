Free Tax Prep Program Scheduling Appointments

The United Way of Hancock County’s free income tax preparation program, called VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) is now scheduling appointments.

The program serves income-eligible individuals who live, work or attend college in Hancock County and may not otherwise be able to afford to have their taxes prepared and filed.

The United Way is again collaborating with the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library and 50 North, who will host the service at their locations.

During the 2024 VITA season, nearly 920 state and federal tax returns were filed by a group of 18 VITA volunteers.

The United Way of Hancock County has received a federal grant that will allow for expansion of the program during the 2025 tax season to assist even more community members.

Community members may call 567-245-5599 to schedule their appointment.

Callers will be asked a series of questions to ensure that they qualify and will be informed of the items they must bring to their appointment.

To qualify, an individual’s combined household income must be $67,000 or less. All clients must live, work or attend school in Hancock County.

Appointments for the 2025 VITA season will begin February 5 and continue into the days leading up to Tax Day, based on demand.