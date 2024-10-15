Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Temps are expected to rebound to a high of around 53 on Wednesday and then warm up as the week progresses.

