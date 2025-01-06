‘Fun For All’ Series January Events
(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)
The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun For All’ series of free community events will continue in 2025.
According to the Community Foundation’s website, the January events include free ice skating at The Cube and Symphony Storytime at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, among others.
January
4 – Free Community Winter Skate
4-8 p.m.
Location: Pavilion at Sycamore Springs Golf Course
Organization: Arlington Heart & Soul
11 – Free Ice Skating
1-3 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
Location: The Cube
Organization: The City of Findlay
17 – Head for the Hills Live Performance
7:30 p.m.
Location: Jenera Community Center
Organization: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts
22 – Symphony Storytime
10:30 a.m.
Location: Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Organization: Lima Symphony Orchestra
“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.
Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.
The Fun for All series started in January 2023.