‘Fun For All’ Series September Events

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County.

The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap.

In 2023, more than 10,000 people attended Fun for All Events.

So far in 2024, more than 9,790 people attended Fund for All Events.

We’re looking forward to continuing this program!

See below for the September schedule and details. Events will be added as they become available.

7 – Findlay Young Professional Summer Tailgate

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crawford Street

7 – Intergenerational Event

12 – 2 p.m.

50 North

Registration required: Find Yourself at 50 North, Findlay, Ohio

11 – Sgraffito Dish

7-8 p.m.

Findlay Art League

**Cost is reduced, $10 per person, registration required**

Register: Findlay Art League or 419-422-7847

12 – Sgraffito Dish

7-8 p.m.

Findlay Art League

**Cost is reduced, $10 per person, registration required**

12 – Teen Mini Golf (Family and Children First Council)

6-8 p.m.

Anchored Sports

14 – Family Fun Event

1-4 p.m.

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation

Family Fun For All Saturday | Facebook

25 – Wheel/Bowl

7-8:30 p.m.

Findlay Art League

**Cost is reduced, $35 per person, registration required**

Register: Findlay Art League or 419-422-7847

26 – Wheel/Bowl

7-8:30 p.m.

Findlay Art League

**Cost is reduced, $35 per person, registration required**

Register: Findlay Art League or 419-422-7847