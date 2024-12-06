Gambling Raid At Bar In Fostoria

(From the Ohio Investigative Unit)

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit’s Toledo District executed a search warrant at Smokehouse Bar in Fostoria, Ohio, uncovering a complex illegal gambling operation.

The investigation exposed multiple violations, including the illicit sale of Instant Bingo tickets and the operation of electronic video gambling devices that paid out cash prizes.

The raid revealed three unauthorized weekly and monthly raffles, with one prize potentially reaching $20,000.

Seized items included:

-Seven electronic video gambling devices

-14 bags of illegal Instant Bingo tickets

-$6,328.90 in cash

-Miscellaneous records

Four administrative violations were issued for gambling infractions. Toledo district office agents will present criminal charges for fourth-degree and fifth-degree felony gambling offenses to the Seneca County Grand Jury.